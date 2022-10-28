Edmonton committee recommends increasing seasonal parking ban fine to $250

Send this page to someone via email

If you’re parked illegally during a seasonal parking ban this winter, it could cost you more.

Councillors on the Community and Public Services Committee voted in favour Friday morning of asking council to approve an increase to the fine for parking ban infractions from $100 to $250.

“This increased fine amount is in alignment with similar bylaw infractions and will also work as an additional deterrent to non-compliance during declared parking bans,” city administration said in a report discussed at the meeting.

City staff said many other bylaw fines are at $250, including for nuisance property complaints. City administration said compliance rates are higher when the fine for the infraction is $250 rather than $100.

Earlier this year, councillors moved to support increased enforcement when it comes to snow removal on city streets and sidewalks. The increased enforcement would also include towing vehicles during parking bans and investigating snow on sidewalks.

During previous winters, the city relied heavily on education rather than proactive enforcement.

Newly dedicated municipal enforcement officers would be brought in to support the program for the 2022-23 winter season.

City staff said officers would issue warnings ahead of residential street blading, and then follow up to ticket and tow in tandem with snow and ice removal operators when they visit neighbourhoods in the city.

“Vehicles in violation of the parking ban would be removed and placed at the nearest available street location, allowing operators to blade curb-to-curb in a safe and efficient manner. Administration would inform vehicle owners of the towing program and what to do if their vehicle is removed from its original parking spot,” read the city report.

“When a parking ban is not in effect, municipal enforcement officers would prioritize ‘snow on sidewalk’ investigations in areas with reported low mobility concerns, high pedestrian traffic locations, and sites with public safety concerns, such as major bus routes, DATS pick up zones, hospitals, seniors centers, school zones, recreation areas, commercial and business areas.

“This additional, proactive enforcement is anticipated to increase compliance, improve mobility and increase safety for pedestrians.”

A new parking ban notification tool is being offered this year. Edmontonians can sign up to receive text or email messages ahead of road clearing in specific areas of the city. Once crews are done in the area, another notification will be sent to the person to let them know. Anyone who previously received notifications from the city will have to sign up for the new system.

On Thursday, the City of Edmonton outlined its plans for snow and ice removal for the upcoming season.

The city said additional funding approved by council earlier this year will lead to improvements, with more equipment on the roads to clear areas more quickly following a snowfall.

The increase to the parking ban fine still needs final approval from city council. The topic will be before council for debate and approval on Nov. 14.