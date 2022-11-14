Jets, Moose practice facility just west of Perimeter gets new name

Send this page to someone via email

The practice facility for the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets and AHL’s Manitoba Moose — which also serves as home ice for a number of youth hockey teams and leagues — is getting a new name.

True North Sports + Entertainment announced Monday that its four-rink multiplex just west of the Perimeter Highway will now be known as the Hockey For All Centre (stylized in lower-case).

The facility, formerly known as the Iceplex, is getting its new name as part of a partnership with Scotiabank and that organization’s “Hockey For All” platform, which focuses on inclusivity and diversity in the sport.

True North is pleased to partner with @scotiabank to rename its west Portage Avenue four-rink multiplex, hockey for all centre, reflecting a shared commitment to community hockey programming, growing the game, and making hockey a welcoming sport for all. pic.twitter.com/iz5POLYEWW — hockey for all centre (@hockeyforallctr) November 14, 2022

“We’re… proud to wear our heart on our sleeve with a facility name that reflects our values and showcases a shared commitment to diversity and access to Canada’s favourite sport,” said the centre’s general manager, David Sattler.

“(The centre) has been, and will continue to be, just that: a place where everyone can enjoy the competition, exercise, and community that hockey brings.”

The multiplex first opened in August 2010, ahead of the current incarnation of the Jets’ inaugural season in Manitoba. According to True North, the facility welcomes more than 500,000 players and spectators annually, and all youth minor hockey players in the province stop in at least once per season.

The centre will also host a new Learn to Play program with the goal of introducing more than 100 new Canadian kids to the sport, free of charge.