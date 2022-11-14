Airsoft guns and $23K in cocaine, fentanyl seized from London, Ont. home: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 38-year-old London, Ont. man is facing multiple charges after police say they seized six airsoft firearms and drugs from a home on Queens Avenue last week.

Police raided the home on Nov. 10, and say they seized four airsoft rifles and two airsoft handguns, along with 81 grams of suspected fentanyl and 31 grams of suspected cocaine valued together at nearly $23,400.

In addition, officers seized $935 in cash, three cell phones and digital scales.

The accused faces two counts of possessing a scheduled I substance for the purpose of trafficking and will appear in court Dec. 23, police said.