Crime

Airsoft guns and $23K in cocaine, fentanyl seized from London, Ont. home: police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted November 14, 2022 12:46 pm
London police allege they seized four airsoft rifles and two airsoft handguns from a Queens Avenue home last week, along with a quantity of drugs and cash. View image in full screen
London police allege they seized four airsoft rifles and two airsoft handguns from a Queens Avenue home last week, along with a quantity of drugs and cash. London Police Service/Handout

A 38-year-old London, Ont. man is facing multiple charges after police say they seized six airsoft firearms and drugs from a home on Queens Avenue last week.

Police raided the home on Nov. 10, and say they seized four airsoft rifles and two airsoft handguns, along with 81 grams of suspected fentanyl and 31 grams of suspected cocaine valued together at nearly $23,400.

Read more: London, Ont. pair charged in rival tow truck drive-by shooting

In addition, officers seized $935 in cash, three cell phones and digital scales.

Trending Now

The accused faces two counts of possessing a scheduled I substance for the purpose of trafficking and will appear in court Dec. 23, police said.

Police allege they seized suspected cocaine and fentanyl from a Queens Avenue home last week, along with $935 in cash and digital scales. View image in full screen
Police allege they seized suspected cocaine and fentanyl from a Queens Avenue home last week, along with $935 in cash and digital scales. London Police Service/Handout
