Police search Toronto business allegedly selling magic mushrooms

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police have raided a Toronto business selling magic mushrooms and charged two men for allegedly possessing a schedule three substance for the purposes of trafficking.

Toronto police said they were involved in an investigation into a business called Shroomyz operating in the area of Queen Street West and Denison Avenue.

The business sold psilocybin, and psilocybin-derived edibles, according to police. Psilocybin is the active ingredient in magic mushrooms.

On Nov. 11, police were granted a search warrant for the address, which was carried out the next day.

Officers arrested two men and a large quantity of magic mushrooms, Toronto police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Fabricio Osores, a 20-year-old man from Hamilton and 23-year-old Seyon Tharmathasan from Toronto were both charged with possession of schedule three substances for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

They will attend court in January.