Police search Toronto business allegedly selling magic mushrooms

Police have raided a Toronto business selling magic mushrooms and charged two men for allegedly possessing a schedule three substance for the purposes of trafficking.
Toronto police said they were involved in an investigation into a business called Shroomyz operating in the area of Queen Street West and Denison Avenue.
The business sold psilocybin, and psilocybin-derived edibles, according to police. Psilocybin is the active ingredient in magic mushrooms.
Read more: UberEats to offer cannabis delivery in Toronto. Here’s how it will work
On Nov. 11, police were granted a search warrant for the address, which was carried out the next day.
Officers arrested two men and a large quantity of magic mushrooms, Toronto police said.
Fabricio Osores, a 20-year-old man from Hamilton and 23-year-old Seyon Tharmathasan from Toronto were both charged with possession of schedule three substances for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.
They will attend court in January.
Comments