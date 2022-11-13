Menu

Canada

Major house explosion reported in Regina

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted November 13, 2022 1:05 pm
Regina Fire is responding to a major house explosion at the corner of 6th Avenue and Retallack St. View image in full screen
Regina Fire is responding to a major house explosion at the corner of 6th Avenue and Retallack St. Courtesy of Regina Fire

Regina Fire and Regina EMS are on the scene of a major house explosion in Regina.

At 11:37 a.m., Regina Fire tweeted they were currently on the scene of a major explosion at Retallack Street and 6th avenue.

Possible injuries have been reported, and the public is asked to stay clear of the area.

On social media, people across Regina have said they felt the explosion shaking their own homes.

More info to come…

Fire destroys Radville town office, firehall and more
