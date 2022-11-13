Major house explosion reported in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Regina Fire and Regina EMS are on the scene of a major house explosion in Regina.

At 11:37 a.m., Regina Fire tweeted they were currently on the scene of a major explosion at Retallack Street and 6th avenue.

Possible injuries have been reported, and the public is asked to stay clear of the area.

@Regina_Fire, @reginapolice and Regina EMS on scene of a major explosion at 6th and Retallack St. Possible injuries reported, public is asked to stay clear of that area. Updates will be provided when available. #yqr pic.twitter.com/tqEvGuImky — Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) November 13, 2022

On social media, people across Regina have said they felt the explosion shaking their own homes.

More info to come…