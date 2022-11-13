Major house explosion reported in Regina

Regina Fire and Regina EMS are on the scene of a major house explosion in Regina.
At 11:37 a.m., Regina Fire tweeted they were currently on the scene of a major explosion at Retallack Street and 6th avenue.
Possible injuries have been reported, and the public is asked to stay clear of the area.
On social media, people across Regina have said they felt the explosion shaking their own homes.
More info to come…
