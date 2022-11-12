Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Snow White given comedic twist by Theatre Kelowna Society

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted November 12, 2022 8:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Snow White given comedic twist for Okanagan stage'
Snow White given comedic twist for Okanagan stage
Fans of fairytales can get their fix this Fall as the Kelowna Theatre Society is bringing an "English pantomime" version of Snow White to the stage. Sydney Morton gives us a sneak peek of the show.

You may think you know the story of Snow White but the Theatre Kelowna Society has turned it on its head and is bringing the British pantomime version of the play to the stage.

“It’s a really funny script, it has lots of compelling and really fun characters throughout it,” said Jerome Laroche, co-director of Snow White.

“There are so many different variants of Snow White and of all Disney classics. But we still stay true to the main core [of the story].”
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Inuit throat-singing among top talent featured in Okanagan concert series

Meaning that the all-Okanagan cast has put a comedic spin on the classic fairytale. The two characters Bogwort and Stinkwort offer comedic relief and interact with the audience.

“We are a bunch of thugs that get hired and we are basically the ‘huntsmen’ of the story,” said Riegar Marks, who plays Stinkwort.

“[We are hired] to murder Snow White, reluctantly,” said Jacqueline Seneshen, who plays Bogwort. “It’s a lot of fun.”

Read more: South Okanagan musician prepares for larger stage and new album

One young actress is making her debut alongside her mom.

“I really like everything,” said Pheobe Borak, who plays a dwarf, a mouse and a party guest.

Story continues below advertisement

Her mother, Angela Schjodt, brings the role of the Evil Queen to life.

“This is wonderful, it’s really special, this is a memory that we will have together forever,” said Schjodt.

Theatre Kelowna Society’s Snow White will run at the Mary Irwin Theatre at the Rotary Centre from Nov. 24 to Dec. 2 and tickets are still available online. For more information visit www.rotarycentreforthearts.com

Related News
Okanagancentral okanagannewsTheatreentertainmentSnow WhiteFairytaleTheatre Kelowna Societyenglish pantomimeKelowna Theatre Society
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers