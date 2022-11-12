Snow White given comedic twist by Theatre Kelowna Society

Send this page to someone via email

You may think you know the story of Snow White but the Theatre Kelowna Society has turned it on its head and is bringing the British pantomime version of the play to the stage.

“It’s a really funny script, it has lots of compelling and really fun characters throughout it,” said Jerome Laroche, co-director of Snow White.

“There are so many different variants of Snow White and of all Disney classics. But we still stay true to the main core [of the story].”

Meaning that the all-Okanagan cast has put a comedic spin on the classic fairytale. The two characters Bogwort and Stinkwort offer comedic relief and interact with the audience.

“We are a bunch of thugs that get hired and we are basically the ‘huntsmen’ of the story,” said Riegar Marks, who plays Stinkwort.

“[We are hired] to murder Snow White, reluctantly,” said Jacqueline Seneshen, who plays Bogwort. “It’s a lot of fun.”

One young actress is making her debut alongside her mom.

“I really like everything,” said Pheobe Borak, who plays a dwarf, a mouse and a party guest.

Her mother, Angela Schjodt, brings the role of the Evil Queen to life.

“This is wonderful, it’s really special, this is a memory that we will have together forever,” said Schjodt.

Theatre Kelowna Society’s Snow White will run at the Mary Irwin Theatre at the Rotary Centre from Nov. 24 to Dec. 2 and tickets are still available online. For more information visit www.rotarycentreforthearts.com