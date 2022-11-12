City of Vernon eyeing purchase of 2 electric trucks — if the price is right

Send this page to someone via email

Electricity may be the future of transportation, but only if the price is right, reads a report to Vernon city council.

When city council meets on Monday afternoon, part of the agenda will include approval for budgeting two electric trucks.

Currently, the city’s electric vehicle fleet includes a full-size service van, four cars, one UTV and six e-bikes.

“Electric pick-up trucks have not been added to the fleet due to the lack of availability,” reads the report, which added that a local Ford dealership has advised the city there may be an opportunity to purchase a pair of Ford Lightnings (the electric versions of the F150).

The report, though, noted that because of the limited supply, the city would have to commit to buying them, even though there’s no guarantee when they would arrive.

Each Ford Lightning would have a price tag of $75,000, with another $5,000 needed for lights and decals.

“Since the delivery timelines are vague, the vehicles, if and when received, would be added to the fleet, replacing the next suitable gas pick-up trucks scheduled for replacement,” reads the report.

“At a $75,000 purchase price point, it will take approximately 8-10 years to recover the cost difference of the electric pick-up when compared to the equivalent gas alternative.”

The report also said the dealership is expecting an increase in price later this year.

“lf the city commits to the purchase immediately, there is a chance, though no assurance, that the current price will be honoured,” reads the report.

“lf a further price increase does occur, the purchase of these vehicles no longer makes sense from a financial perspective, and administration recommends that the city not proceed with the purchase until such time that capital and operating costs make solid fiscal sense.”

The report also discussed the city’s fleet vehicle budget of $1,310,000 — which includes a balance of $133,777. Buying the two trucks for $150,000, with another $10,000 needed for those extras, would create a shortfall of $26,233.

“In short, electric truck availability is unpredictable, with long lead times and little leeway in purchase price negotiations,” reads the report.

“Administration does not recommend the purchase of electric trucks, at premium pricing, until supply increases, availability is assured and acquisition is in the best interest of the taxpayer.”

However, if the price remains at $75,000 per truck, the report says council should authorize the approval of buying the two electric trucks.

