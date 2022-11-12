Menu

Crime

Mississauga patient care assistant charged with sexual assault of elderly woman: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 12, 2022 1:58 pm
William Soto, a 32-year-old Patient Care Assistant, was arrested. View image in full screen
William Soto, a 32-year-old Patient Care Assistant, was arrested. PRP/Handout

A patient care assistant at a hospital in Mississauga has been charged with sexual assault, police say.

Peel Regional Police said that in early November a staff member allegedly committed a sexual assault on a vulnerably elderly woman.

“The victim did not suffer any physical injuries as a result of incident,” police said.

Read more: Man wanted after Toronto woman reports sexual assault while asleep in her bed

Officers arrested 32-year-old William Soto. He worked part-time as a patient care assistant at a Trillium Health Partners location in Mississauga, according to police.

He was charged with sexual assault and will appear in court in Brampton on Saturday.

“Investigators believe there may be additional victims and encourage anyone with information to contact investigators Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121, extension 3460,” police said in a media release.

