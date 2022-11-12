Mississauga patient care assistant charged with sexual assault of elderly woman: police

See more sharing options

A patient care assistant at a hospital in Mississauga has been charged with sexual assault, police say.

Peel Regional Police said that in early November a staff member allegedly committed a sexual assault on a vulnerably elderly woman.

“The victim did not suffer any physical injuries as a result of incident,” police said.

Officers arrested 32-year-old William Soto. He worked part-time as a patient care assistant at a Trillium Health Partners location in Mississauga, according to police.

He was charged with sexual assault and will appear in court in Brampton on Saturday.

“Investigators believe there may be additional victims and encourage anyone with information to contact investigators Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121, extension 3460,” police said in a media release.