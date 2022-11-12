Toronto embarks on 12-hour ‘pothole repair blitz’ Saturday

See more sharing options

With winter around the corner, crews in Toronto will spend much of Saturday filling potholes on the city’s major roads and expressways.

A 12-hour “pothole repair blitz” began at 6 a.m. on Saturday and is scheduled to continue until 6 p.m.

“Residents driving or cycling on Saturday are advised to expect minor delays around pothole crews,” the City of Toronto said.

“The public is asked to be safe by respecting work zones and giving crews space while they make repairs.”

City officials said 171,000 potholes had been repaired since the start of the year with 7,180 mended between Oct. 31 and Nov. 4.

Each pothole costs around $25 to repair, according to the city.