Canada

Toronto embarks on 12-hour ‘pothole repair blitz’ Saturday

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 12, 2022 10:55 am
Click to play video: 'Toronto begins targeted blitz of graffiti, litter, considers breaking garbage bin contract'
Toronto begins targeted blitz of graffiti, litter, considers breaking garbage bin contract
RELATED: Toronto is about to get to work on a number of issues residents have likely noticed. A campaign will include targeted blitzes on graffiti, litter and potholes. Matthew Bingley has the latest from city hall – Oct 27, 2022

With winter around the corner, crews in Toronto will spend much of Saturday filling potholes on the city’s major roads and expressways.

A 12-hour “pothole repair blitz” began at 6 a.m. on Saturday and is scheduled to continue until 6 p.m.

“Residents driving or cycling on Saturday are advised to expect minor delays around pothole crews,” the City of Toronto said.

“The public is asked to be safe by respecting work zones and giving crews space while they make repairs.”

Read more: Toronto to hold first pothole repair blitz of 2022 on Saturday

City officials said 171,000 potholes had been repaired since the start of the year with 7,180 mended between Oct. 31 and Nov. 4.

Each pothole costs around $25 to repair, according to the city.

