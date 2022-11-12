Menu

2 seniors dead after Norfolk County, Ont. crash: OPP

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted November 12, 2022 10:40 am
file
File photo. File

Two seniors have been identified as the people killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Norfolk County, Ont.

OPP say the collision between an SUV and another vehicle happened around 1:40 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 24 and Concession 7 in Townsend.

Officers say driver of the car died at the scene while the passenger was airlifted to hospital where they later died.

Read more: 2 Ottawa residents in their 70s dead following plane crash in Port Hope, Ont., police say

Police have identified them as 90-year-old Karl Tabe and 80-year-old Kathleen Tabe, both of Norfolk County.

A child and two adults in the SUV suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

— With files from 980 CFPL’s Jess Brady

