Canada

GO Transit bus service to resume after tentative contract ended workers’ strike

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 12, 2022 9:11 am
Click to play video: 'Union representing some GO Transit workers calls on Metrolinx to get back to bargaining table'
Union representing some GO Transit workers calls on Metrolinx to get back to bargaining table
RELATED: Talks broke down between Metrolinx and ATU Local 1587 over the weekend prompting 2,200 GO Transit workers to strike. As a result GO Bus service has been parked. Marianne Dimain reports.

TORONTO — GO Transit bus service is set to resume today after the union representing striking workers reached a deal with their employer.

More than 2,200 GO bus operators, station attendants, maintenance workers and other staff walked off the job on Monday, prompting the cancellation of regional bus service across the Greater Golden Horseshoe.

The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1587, which represents the workers, announced late Thursday that it had reached a tentative deal with Metrolinx, which runs GO Transit.

Read more: GO Transit workers reach tentative deal with Metrolinx to end strike

The union said the deal addresses its concerns about safety and contracting-out issues, and members are expected to vote to ratify the contract in the coming days.

Metrolinx said it was pleased the two sides had reached the tentative three-year agreement.

The cancellation of GO bus service had caused headaches for thousands of commuters. GO trains continued to run and stations remained open.

