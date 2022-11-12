Youth football team from Kelowna seeking provincial championship

Send this page to someone via email

After capturing the city under-10 championship, the Junior Okanagan Sun atom football team is now seeking a provincial title.

The team’s head coach, Tyler Jensen, says it’s been a privilege to reach this point in the season.

He says the team started out at the bottom of its league, but, through hard work, rose to the top.

“I believe the determination of the kids, and some awesome parents, we’ve really been able to coalesce,” said Jensen. “You give them the tools and they never, ever let you down when that happens.”

The team echoed their coach’s comments, adding they’re having a fun season.

Story continues below advertisement

“I feel proud and happy,” said centre and captain Matthew Jensen.

“It’s really fun to play with the team, and, yeah, we’re really good,” said quarterback Gavin Church.

Read more: Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame welcomes newest inductees

The provincial championships will take place in Langley, two weekends from now during the first weekend of December, and the team has been fundraising to cover costs.

“We decided that a bottle drive was easiest,” said Tyler Jensen. “The support has been amazing, and people have just come out of the woodwork and provided so much, and we’re very grateful for it.”

The players will be collecting bottles at the Columbia Bottle depot on Sunday, Nov. 13, from 8 a.m. to noon.