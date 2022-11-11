Menu

Education

Education workers across Ontario set to rally in ‘Solidarity Saturday’ demonstration

By Irelyne Lavery Global News
Posted November 11, 2022 10:45 pm
Click to play video: 'CUPE warns Ford government not to ‘take advantage’ of union'
CUPE warns Ford government not to ‘take advantage’ of union
The union representing 55,000 education support workers is warning Premier Doug Ford not to ‘take advantage,’ after the premier said he won’t recall politicians to Queen’s Park early to repeal Bill 28. Colin D’Mello reports.

Frontline education workers, labour leaders and allies plan to rally across Ontario on Saturday.

Just over a week after workers from the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) walked off the job, rallies are set to be held in solidarity with Ontario’s education support workers, according to a statement released Friday evening.

Read more: Ontario withdraws labour board case seeking to declare CUPE’s walkout illegal

After the strike began, the Doug Ford government invoked controversial legislation that impacted workers’ ability to strike, but the bill was later rescinded.

Bill 28 also invoked the notwithstanding clause to impose a contract on CUPE’s 55,000 education workers.

“After a historic pushback by workers and their allies, the Ford government has promised to repeal Bill 28, the anti-worker legislation that imposed a bad contract on Ontario’s lowest-paid education workers,” the union said in the statement.

“These Solidarity Saturday regional rallies are a reminder that $39,000 per year is not enough – for education workers or anyone – and that the Ford government must offer education workers a deal that accounts for current high levels of inflation and an 11 per cent legislated wage cut imposed on workers over the last decade,” the statement said.

Click to play video: 'Ford government offers CUPE new contract'
Ford government offers CUPE new contract

The rallies are planned to take place from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at Conservative MPP constituency offices across Ontario.

Students returned back to the classroom on Tuesday and the union’s central bargaining committee remains at the negotiating table, according to the statement.

— With files from Global News’s Gabby Rodrigues

