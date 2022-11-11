Pedestrian taken to trauma centre after hit-and-run in Brampton: police

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian has been taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton, police say.

In a tweet on Friday, Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred in the Airport Road and Intermodal Drive area just after 5 p.m.

Officers said a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and sustained serious injuries.

Police said she was taken to a trauma centre.

According to police, the vehicle did not remain at the scene.

COLLISION:

– Airport Rd/Intermodal Dr #Brampton

– Vehicle and Pedestrian involved

– Pedestrian has serious injuries U/K if life-threatening

– Will advise on Road closures

– Female Pedestrian taken to a trauma center

– Vehicle did not remain

– C/R at 5:09p.m.

– PR22-0377398 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 11, 2022