Crime

Pedestrian taken to trauma centre after hit-and-run in Brampton: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 11, 2022 6:14 pm
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A pedestrian has been taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton, police say.

In a tweet on Friday, Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred in the Airport Road and Intermodal Drive area just after 5 p.m.

Read more: Police investigating after collision in Toronto leaves 1 injured

Officers said a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and sustained serious injuries.

Police said she was taken to a trauma centre.

According to police, the vehicle did not remain at the scene.

