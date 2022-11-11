Pedestrian taken to trauma centre after hit-and-run in Brampton: police

A pedestrian has been taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton, police say.
In a tweet on Friday, Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred in the Airport Road and Intermodal Drive area just after 5 p.m.
Officers said a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and sustained serious injuries.
Police said she was taken to a trauma centre.
According to police, the vehicle did not remain at the scene.
