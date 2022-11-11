Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Driver transported to hospital after collision in King Township: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 11, 2022 4:50 pm
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News

One person has been taken to hospital after a collision in King Township, police say.

York Regional Police said the single-vehicle collision occurred on Friday in the 8th Concession and 16th Sideroad area.

Read more: Driver dead after crashing into horse that got loose from farm: York police

Police told Global News that the driver was taken to hospital.

Trending Now

The severity of their injuries was not immediately known.

According to police, the force’s major collision unit is attending and will investigate.

CollisionTrafficYork Regional PoliceYRPSingle-Vehicle CollisionKing Township8th Concession Road16th sideroadking township collision
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers