Driver transported to hospital after collision in King Township: police

One person has been taken to hospital after a collision in King Township, police say.
York Regional Police said the single-vehicle collision occurred on Friday in the 8th Concession and 16th Sideroad area.
Police told Global News that the driver was taken to hospital.
The severity of their injuries was not immediately known.
According to police, the force’s major collision unit is attending and will investigate.
