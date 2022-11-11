Brockville teen caught driving more than double the speed limit

Police in Brockville, Ont. caught a young driver doing more than double the posted speed limit.
According to police, they witnessed the car travelling along Parkdale Ave. at a speed of 128 kilometres per hour in a posted 50 zone.
Police pulled over the driver, a 17-year-old male, suspended his license, towed his vehicle and charged him with stunt driving.
“Needless to say, speeds like this are absolutely unacceptable as they are extremely dangerous,” a Brockville Police news release stated.
