Crime

Brockville teen caught driving more than double the speed limit

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 11, 2022 2:30 pm
Brockville . View image in full screen
Brockville . Global News

Police in Brockville, Ont. caught a young driver doing more than double the posted speed limit.

According to police, they witnessed the car travelling along Parkdale Ave. at a speed of 128 kilometres per hour in a posted 50 zone.

Police pulled over the driver, a 17-year-old male, suspended his license, towed his vehicle and charged him with stunt driving.

“Needless to say, speeds like this are absolutely unacceptable as they are extremely dangerous,” a Brockville Police news release stated.

PoliceSpeedingBrockvilleBrockville PoliceParkdale Avenuelicense suspended17 year old speeding
