Brockville teen caught driving more than double the speed limit

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Brockville, Ont. caught a young driver doing more than double the posted speed limit.

According to police, they witnessed the car travelling along Parkdale Ave. at a speed of 128 kilometres per hour in a posted 50 zone.

Police pulled over the driver, a 17-year-old male, suspended his license, towed his vehicle and charged him with stunt driving.

“Needless to say, speeds like this are absolutely unacceptable as they are extremely dangerous,” a Brockville Police news release stated.