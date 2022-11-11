SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Sponsored by
Sponsored by
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Iran should be ‘excluded’ from World Cup, ex FIFA president says

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 11, 2022 1:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Tens of thousands rally in Berlin in support of Iranian protesters'
Tens of thousands rally in Berlin in support of Iranian protesters
WATCH: Tens of thousands rally in Berlin in support of Iranian protesters – Oct 22, 2022

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter thinks Iran should be barred from the World Cup amid widespread protests in the Islamic Republic sparked by the death of a woman in the custody of morality police, a Swiss paper quoted him on Friday as saying.

“Iran should be excluded from the World Cup,” the Blick tabloid reported, saying Blatter at a talk at its publisher’s headquarters had demanded harsh consequences and that he would have removed Iran from competition had he still been in charge.

The protests in Iran pose one of the boldest challenges to Iran’s clerical rulers since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Click to play video: 'Iran schoolchildren reportedly killed for protesting'
Iran schoolchildren reportedly killed for protesting

Iran has accused foreign enemies of fomenting unrest raging since the death of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in September after her arrest for allegedly flouting Iran’s strict dress code imposed on women.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The Blick paper cited Blatter as saying it was incomprehensible that FIFA head Gianni Infantino had not taken a clear position on Iran.

Read more: Picking Qatar as World Cup host was a ‘bad choice,’ former FIFA president says

Blatter, 86, had made waves this week by saying it had been a mistake to award Qatar the hosting rights to the World Cup, which begins on Nov. 20.

IranWorld CupFIFAFIFA World Cupiran protestsIran newsQatarSepp Blatter2022 World Cupqatar world cupprotests in IranFIFA World Cup QatarQatar FIFA World CupIran World Cup
© 2022 Reuters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers