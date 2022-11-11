Another south-end Guelph pharmacy struck by robbers: police

See more sharing options

Guelph Police Service are investigating a robbery at a south-end pharmacy.

Investigators say two men entered the store Thursday around 5:20 p.m.

They say the pair overwhelmed staff and fled with the store with an undisclosed amount of product.

Investigators say there were no weapons used during the incident and no injuries were reported.

Both suspects are described as dark-skinned between 20 and 30 years of age, 5-foot-9 to 6-feet tall, wearing a black hoodie, black track pants, and white running shoes.

One of the track pants had white stripes on it.

Both men fled in a vehicle described as a black Hyundai sedan.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212, ext. 7273, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-8477.