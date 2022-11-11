Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating several overnight fires and acts of mischief in Cambridge

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted November 11, 2022 11:32 am
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

A number of calls about overnight fires in Cambridge has caught the attention of Waterloo Regional Police Service.

Cambridge Fire Department received four calls about fires between 11 p.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday.

The first was at the intersection of Dorset Road and McDonald Avenue where a pile of leaves was found burning but investigators say it did not result in any property damage.

The second occurred a block way at Dorset and Ivy Court where another pile of leaves was set on fire. Again no damage was done to property.

Investigators say another pile of leaves was set a blaze at Dorset and Foster Crescent that also resulted in no property damage.

Trending Now

And the fourth call was at Churchill Park where a burning vehicle was discovered.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Cambridge, Ont. firefighters rescue cat from early morning apartment blaze

Fire crews were able to put out the fire in each location.

Investigators say a hydro line was also purposely disconnected near the intersection of Myers Road and Elgin Street South that caused an outage to area residences for a period of time.

They believe all the incidents are connected and are looking for suspects.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service at 519-570-9777, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

FireKitchener newsCambridgeVehicleMischiefburningLeavesWaterloo Regional Police Service
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers