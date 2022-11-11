Police investigating several overnight fires and acts of mischief in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

A number of calls about overnight fires in Cambridge has caught the attention of Waterloo Regional Police Service.

Cambridge Fire Department received four calls about fires between 11 p.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday.

The first was at the intersection of Dorset Road and McDonald Avenue where a pile of leaves was found burning but investigators say it did not result in any property damage.

The second occurred a block way at Dorset and Ivy Court where another pile of leaves was set on fire. Again no damage was done to property.

Investigators say another pile of leaves was set a blaze at Dorset and Foster Crescent that also resulted in no property damage.

And the fourth call was at Churchill Park where a burning vehicle was discovered.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire in each location.

Investigators say a hydro line was also purposely disconnected near the intersection of Myers Road and Elgin Street South that caused an outage to area residences for a period of time.

They believe all the incidents are connected and are looking for suspects.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service at 519-570-9777, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.