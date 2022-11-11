Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Tonga issues tsunami warning after 7.3 magnitude earthquake strikes region

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 11, 2022 8:00 am
Tonga Tsunami View image in full screen
The national flag of Tonga flies over the newest island on Earth, July 10, 2015. The government of Tonga issued a tsunami warning on Friday after an earthquake of magnitude 7.3 struck in the sea around 207 kilometres from the capital. Edwina Pickles/The Sydney Morning Herald/Fairfax Media via Getty Images

The government of Tonga issued a tsunami warning on Friday after an earthquake of magnitude 7.3 struck in the sea around 207 kilometres from the capital, and warned residents to move inland to higher ground.

The earthquake was at a depth of 24.8 kilometres that struck in the sea at about 207 kilometres east of south-east of Neiafu, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

A tsunami advisory was also issued for American Samoa, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC). Hazardous tsunami waves from the earthquake are possible within 300 kilometres of the epicentre along the coasts of Niue and Tonga, it said.

Trending Now

Read more: Where AI can help fight climate change – and where it can’t

Tonga’s meteorological service warned residents to move inland.

Story continues below advertisement

“An urgent tsunami advisory is now in force for all of Tonga due to a strong earthquake being felt in the Kingdom tonight. Please move inland immediately until further advised,” it said on its Facebook page.

In January, the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano eruption triggered a tsunami that destroyed villages and resorts and knocked out communications for the South Pacific nation of about 105,000 people. At least three people were killed.

TongaTonga tsunamitonga earthquaketonga earthquake newsTonga newsTonga todayTonga tsunami warning
© 2022 Reuters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers