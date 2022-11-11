Princeton, B.C. still rebuilding after devastating floods

Send this page to someone via email

This week marks a year since the town of Princeton, B.C. was devastated by flooding following the atmospheric river that slammed into the province.

But life has yet to return to normal for many who still have to trek to a makeshift water station to get clean water, and others will awaiting the construction of temporary housing.

“I don’t mind doing it, it’s probably people who use a lot more water, they would have to come more often,” Princeton resident, Dan Howe said.

4:15 B.C. floods: In the aftermath of flooding the community of Princeton now faces new problems

In the wake of the floods, the water station was set up as a temporary measure for those needing drinkable water.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m one of the lucky ones, that I do have a vehicle and I’m still capable of getting back and forth with water. There’s a lot of elderly people that have to rely on friends to get them water or to get the bus,” Sandra Wilson, Princeton resident, said.

The Princeton Curling Club has been the home of the temporary station and this has started to create issues.

2:14 Princeton, B.C. mayor ‘optimistic’ town will receive financial assistance soon

The town has been working on creating a new system to ensure water is available to all residents. However, that may not be ready until next year.

“We were hoping we would be able to this year but it looks like now we’ll have to wait until break-up to be able to do all the work. We’re looking (at) starting early spring if all the permits go through,” Princeton mayor Spencer Coyne said.

Story continues below advertisement

Water is not the only thing still not rebuilt in town. Temporary houses for those who lost their homes are still under construction.

“Things are moving forward, some of the units that are not repaired are individuals who don’t live in town or the rental properties. That’s frustrating as well because it’s put extra pressure on the housing market,” Coyne said.

As the winter weather approaches, residents say a solution is needed sooner rather than later.