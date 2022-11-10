Menu

Building evacuated after collision in Toronto causes gas leak: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 10, 2022 5:34 pm
Police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

A building has been evacuated after a collision caused a gas leak.

In a tweet Thursday, Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Rosseau Road and Laurelcrest Avenue area.

Police said two vehicles were involved in the collision.

Police seek suspects after attempted robbery reported at Richmond Hill business

“Officers advised there is a gas leak at a building as a result of the collision,” police said.

According to police, the building has been evacuated “as a precaution.”

Toronto paramedics told Global News one female patient was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

