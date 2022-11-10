Building evacuated after collision in Toronto causes gas leak: police

A building has been evacuated after a collision caused a gas leak.
In a tweet Thursday, Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Rosseau Road and Laurelcrest Avenue area.
Police said two vehicles were involved in the collision.
“Officers advised there is a gas leak at a building as a result of the collision,” police said.
According to police, the building has been evacuated “as a precaution.”
Toronto paramedics told Global News one female patient was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
