Building evacuated after collision in Toronto causes gas leak: police

A building has been evacuated after a collision caused a gas leak.

In a tweet Thursday, Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Rosseau Road and Laurelcrest Avenue area.

Police said two vehicles were involved in the collision.

“Officers advised there is a gas leak at a building as a result of the collision,” police said.

According to police, the building has been evacuated “as a precaution.”

Toronto paramedics told Global News one female patient was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

