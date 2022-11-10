Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame welcomes newest inductees

Send this page to someone via email

The Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame welcomed its newest inductees on Thursday morning.

The hall of fame honours athletes, coaches, teams, builders and pioneers who have distinguished themselves on the local, national or international sports scene.

A branch of the Kelowna Museums Society, the hall of fame started inducting members in 2008. This year’s inductees are two former athletes, an organization and a builder.

The inductees are:

Jack May, basketball, builder

Phil Ellis, runner, athlete

Rob Friend, soccer, athlete

Kelowna Major Men’s Fastball

“2022 is a landmark year for the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame, and it’s a pleasure to be able to welcome our latest inductees,” said executive director Linda Digby.

“The Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame preserves and showcases the rich sports history in our region. We also hope it inspires the next generation to persist in the face of challenges, be it sport or another area of passion.”

The hall says nominees are scrutinized by a nomination committee, then a selection committee, with the final step being approved by a legacy committee.

The Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame is located in the Okanagan Heritage Museum at 470 Queensway Ave. Admission is by donation.