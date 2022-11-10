Menu

Sports

Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame welcomes newest inductees

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 10, 2022 4:42 pm
In 2020 the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame was forced to take a time-out from inducting members into the hall because of COVID-19. This year though, the hall of fame has announced that while it won't host an actual in-person induction ceremony because of the pandemic, it will still add six new inductees.

The Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame welcomed its newest inductees on Thursday morning.

The hall of fame honours athletes, coaches, teams, builders and pioneers who have distinguished themselves on the local, national or international sports scene.

A branch of the Kelowna Museums Society, the hall of fame started inducting members in 2008. This year’s inductees are two former athletes, an organization and a builder.

Read more: Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees

The inductees are:

  • Jack May, basketball, builder
  • Phil Ellis, runner, athlete
  • Rob Friend, soccer, athlete
  • Kelowna Major Men’s Fastball
Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame announces inductees for Class of 2021

“2022 is a landmark year for the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame, and it’s a pleasure to be able to welcome our latest inductees,” said executive director Linda Digby.

“The Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame preserves and showcases the rich sports history in our region. We also hope it inspires the next generation to persist in the face of challenges, be it sport or another area of passion.”

2019 Hall of Fame Inductees

The hall says nominees are scrutinized by a nomination committee, then a selection committee, with the final step being approved by a legacy committee.

The Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame is located in the Okanagan Heritage Museum at 470 Queensway Ave. Admission is by donation.

Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2018
