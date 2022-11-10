Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

‘Fire was through the roof:’ Halifax home extensively damaged from blaze

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 10, 2022 3:41 pm
Drillio Crescent house fire View image in full screen
Fire crews were called to a home on Drillio Crescent in Halifax at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Reynold Gregor/Global News

No injuries were reported after fire broke out at a Halifax home Thursday afternoon — causing extensive damage and spreading to an adjacent house.

The call came in at around 2:30 p.m. on Drillio Crescent in the Fairmount subdivision area.

Read more: 175-year-old building damaged in Halifax Public Gardens arson blaze

“I can tell you that when crews arrived, fire was through the roof and it was also on an adjacent building,” said Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency Assistant Chief Kevin Dean.

“So (firefighters) worked to knock that down really quick and the residence behind us, it’s in defensive operation, which means the didn’t go in. They fought the fire from the exterior.”

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

Dean said it’s too early in the investigation to pinpoint a cause.

FireHouse FireHalifax fireHalifax Regional Fire & EmergencyDrillio CrescentDrillio Crescent fireFairmount subdivisionHalfax house fire
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers