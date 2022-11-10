‘Fire was through the roof:’ Halifax home extensively damaged from blaze

Send this page to someone via email

No injuries were reported after fire broke out at a Halifax home Thursday afternoon — causing extensive damage and spreading to an adjacent house.

The call came in at around 2:30 p.m. on Drillio Crescent in the Fairmount subdivision area.

“I can tell you that when crews arrived, fire was through the roof and it was also on an adjacent building,” said Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency Assistant Chief Kevin Dean.

“So (firefighters) worked to knock that down really quick and the residence behind us, it’s in defensive operation, which means the didn’t go in. They fought the fire from the exterior.”

Story continues below advertisement

Dean said it’s too early in the investigation to pinpoint a cause.