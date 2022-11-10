Cobourg police probe damage to CCTV camera system near downtown

Send this page to someone via email

Cobourg police are investigating damage to its closed circuit TV (CCTV) camera system near the downtown core.

Between late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, the Cobourg Police Service says wires recently installed to power a CCTV camera on University Avenue East near Walton Street were cut. The camera itself had yet to be installed.

Police believe a reciprocating saw was used in what they are calling an act of mischief.

Police chief Paul VandeGraaf held a brief media conference on Thursday, stating he was “disheartened” by the damage while noting the importance of the CCTV system, which will feature 25 cameras as part of a mesh network surveillance system in the downtown core.

“When we deployed our CCTV network, our crime analysts took great detail and time looking where the most beneficial locations throughout our community — specifically the downtown — to enhance safety of all citizens in the town of Cobourg,” he said. “This location was identified as being a benefit.

“Obviously the information our analyst has is correct — because somebody doesn’t want us to be in this neighbourhood,” he added.

He says the act of mischief will not deter the service from proceeding with its camera installations.

Repairs to the wiring were completed on Thursday and the camera was installed on Thursday afternoon, he said.

The cameras are part of $200,000 provided by the province Ontario two years ago via the Ontario Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) grant program.

“The CCTV cameras allow police to have rapid post-event responses for victims of crime and ensure we are doing all we can to keep the community safe,” he said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Cobourg police at 905-372-6821 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or visiting stopcrimehere.ca. Tips received through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.