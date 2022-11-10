Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Victoria police warn of wanted man believed to pose ‘immediate threat’

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted November 10, 2022 2:49 pm
James Alin
James Allin was on parole for robbery with a firearm, and police alerted the public that he may pose an immediate risk to their safety in a Nov. 10, 2022 news release. Victoria Police Department

Police in Victoria are warning residents about a wanted man whom they believe poses an “immediate threat” to the public.

James Allin, 52, was on parole for robbery with a firearm. His statutory release had been suspended.

He is wanted nationwide, police said in a Thursday news release.

Read more: North Vancouver RCMP say 12-year-old girl followed in ‘suspicious incident’

Allin is described as a white man with a large build, about five feet eight inches tall. He has brown hair, blue eyes and tattoos on both his arms.

Trending Now

Global News has reached out to the Victoria Police Department for information on his last known whereabouts.

Anyone who sees him is urged not to approach but call 911 immediately. Tips can be sent to the VicPD at 250-995-7564 extension 1, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'VPD identifies Top 10 most wanted in concert riot'
VPD identifies Top 10 most wanted in concert riot
VictoriaCanada-Wide WarrantWanted ManVictoria policeArrest WarrantVictoria crimeVicPDCanada wantedJames Allin
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers