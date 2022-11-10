Victoria police warn of wanted man believed to pose ‘immediate threat’

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Victoria are warning residents about a wanted man whom they believe poses an “immediate threat” to the public.

James Allin, 52, was on parole for robbery with a firearm. His statutory release had been suspended.

He is wanted nationwide, police said in a Thursday news release.

Allin is described as a white man with a large build, about five feet eight inches tall. He has brown hair, blue eyes and tattoos on both his arms.

Global News has reached out to the Victoria Police Department for information on his last known whereabouts.

Anyone who sees him is urged not to approach but call 911 immediately. Tips can be sent to the VicPD at 250-995-7564 extension 1, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

