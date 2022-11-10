Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo police investigate armed robbery at clothing store

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted November 10, 2022 2:18 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

A police investigation is underway into a robbery at an uptown Waterloo business.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service was called to a clothing store in the area of King Street South and Willis Way on Wednesday around 6 p.m.

Investigators say four unidentified men entered the store and proceeded to take merchandise.

They say the four made their way out of the store with the unpaid merchandise.

Trending Now

Read more: Police arrest three men after robbery reported at Kitchener pharmacy

Investigators say a store employee attempted to stop them before they headed out but one of the four men whipped out a knife, allowing them to get away.

No injuries were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8255, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

TheftRobberyKitchener newsWaterlooKnifeArmedWaterloo Regional Police ServiceClothing Store
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers