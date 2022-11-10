Waterloo police investigate armed robbery at clothing store

A police investigation is underway into a robbery at an uptown Waterloo business.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service was called to a clothing store in the area of King Street South and Willis Way on Wednesday around 6 p.m.
Investigators say four unidentified men entered the store and proceeded to take merchandise.
They say the four made their way out of the store with the unpaid merchandise.
Investigators say a store employee attempted to stop them before they headed out but one of the four men whipped out a knife, allowing them to get away.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8255, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
