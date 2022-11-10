Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec to hire more nurses to address overcrowding in north after death of 10 infants

A Quebec coroner's report released last month linked the deaths of 10 infants in the Inuit communities of Nunavik to overcrowded housing.
By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2022 1:47 pm
Click to play video: '2021 Census highlights problems with housing for Indigenous people'
2021 Census highlights problems with housing for Indigenous people
Statistics Canada revealed the results of its 2021 census of Indigenous peoples, finding across the country that the number of First Nations, Métis and Inuit surpassed the rate of growth by non-Indigenous Canadians. Indigenous people now make up a full five per cent of Canada's population but as Heather Yourex-West explains, the supply of quality housing on and off reserve isn't keeping pace – Sep 24, 2022

Health officials in northern Quebec say they are taking steps to hire more nurses and Inuit staff after a coroner’s report released last month linked the deaths of 10 infants in the region to overcrowded housing.

The regional health board said today that a recruitment drive is underway to hire more nurses to vaccinate children against disease and offer preventive services to the Inuit communities of Nunavik.

The health agency says it is also trying to hire Inuit staff who understand the needs of residents and who can speak Inuktitut.

READ MORE: Indigenous people more likely to have housing issues as population grows: StatCan

Trending Now

In her report, Quebec coroner Geneviève Theriault called on the provincial and federal governments to invest the necessary resources to quickly offer safe social housing to families in the northern region of Quebec.

Story continues below advertisement

Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada said in an email that in 2022, it budgeted $845 million over five years for Indigenous housing.

Quebec’s secretariat for relations with First Nations and Inuit peoples says it won’t comment before reading the coroner’s report.

Click to play video: 'Researchers say they have identified possible cause of SIDS'
Researchers say they have identified possible cause of SIDS
QuebecFirst NationsIndigenousHousingDeathNursesBabyBabiesArcticInuitcoronerInfantInfant DeathNorthNunavikInuktitutQuebec coroner's reportGeneviève Theriaultovercrowded housing
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers