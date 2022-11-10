Driver critically injured after crashing into stopped truck on Highway 401 in Toronto: OPP

See more sharing options

A driver was left with critical injuries after crashing into a stopped truck on Highway 401 in Toronto late Wednesday, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said it happened after 11 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway past Dixon Road.

Police said the 62-year-old driver was left with life-threatening injuries after crashing into a stopped transport truck on a bullnose.

Lanes were closed following the crash, but reopened at 4:30 a.m., police said.

Toronto OPP officers are investigating.