Canada

Driver critically injured after crashing into stopped truck on Highway 401 in Toronto: OPP

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 10, 2022 12:37 pm
The scene of the crash on Highway 401. View image in full screen
The scene of the crash on Highway 401. Twitter / @OPP_HSD

A driver was left with critical injuries after crashing into a stopped truck on Highway 401 in Toronto late Wednesday, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said it happened after 11 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway past Dixon Road.

Police said the 62-year-old driver was left with life-threatening injuries after crashing into a stopped transport truck on a bullnose.

Lanes were closed following the crash, but reopened at 4:30 a.m., police said.

Toronto OPP officers are investigating.

