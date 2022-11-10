Delaney Jane to perform halftime show at 2022 Canada Life Vanier Cup in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

In preparation for the 2022 Canada Life Vanier Cup, U SPORTS has announced that JUNO nominated artist Delaney Jane will be performing the halftime show.

Her most recent single, “Just As Much” featuring Virginia To Vegas, has reached Canadian Gold Status, number 24th most played on Canadian Radio Hot AC and Top 10 on Canadian Radio.

According to the media release, Jane began her professional career as a featured vocalist on well-known electronic dance records of the past decade, including collaborations with DVBBS, Rezz, Oliver Heldens, Shaun Frank and Grandtheft.

In 2018, her collaboration with Grandtheft, “Easy Go”, reached top 40 charts radio in America and top 10 in Canada, while achieving gold record status.

In that same year, Jane was nominated for a Juno for her collaborations on “Easy Go” and with Adventure Club on the song “Limitless.”

🚨 @iamDelaneyJane will be performing the halftime show at the 2022 Canada Life Vanier Cup! 🎟Tickets are already 85% sold out, get yours at https://t.co/d2EkkDJOQK#ChaseTheGlory | #ViserHaut pic.twitter.com/6qbhu20owN — U SPORTS Football (@USPORTS_FB) November 10, 2022

She also released her first solo certified Platinum single titled “Bad Habits”, which quickly stormed both the sales and radio charts.

Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jane said that she was extremely eager to get back on stage. She’s booking a full-fledged USA tour aside to her upcoming half-time show at the Vanier Cup.

This year’s Vanier Cup in collaboration with Western University, the Mustangs, the City of London and Tourism London. Happening Nov. 26, it’s the first time the showdown between the champions of the Uteck and Mitchell Bowls will be held in London, Ont.

