Niagara Falls man charged after stabbing on St. Catharines bus

A teen was sent to hospital following a stabbing on a St. Catharines transit bus late Wednesday night, say Niagara Police.

Detectives say the 16-year-old was attacked after a man stole his phone on the vehicle and an altercation ensued.

“The victim attempted to retrieve his phone, prompting the suspect to draw a knife and stab the victim,” a police spokesman said in a release.

The accused was arrested by officers just before 11 p.m. near the Carlisle Street bus terminal after attempting to flee the scene.

A 31-year-old from Niagara Falls made his first appearance in court on Thursday and faces an aggravated assault charge.