Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Niagara Falls man charged after stabbing on St. Catharines bus

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 10, 2022 12:27 pm
Police have charged a Niagara Falls man following a stabbing on a transit bus late on Nov. 9, 2022. View image in full screen
Police have charged a Niagara Falls man following a stabbing on a transit bus late on Nov. 9, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News

A teen was sent to hospital following a stabbing on a St. Catharines transit bus late Wednesday night, say Niagara Police.

Detectives say the 16-year-old was attacked after a man stole his phone on the vehicle and an altercation ensued.

Read more: Police seek suspect accused of damaging over 60 vehicles in Niagara Region

“The victim attempted to retrieve his phone, prompting the suspect to draw a knife and stab the victim,” a police spokesman said in a release.

Trending Now

The accused was arrested by officers just before 11 p.m. near the Carlisle Street bus terminal after attempting to flee the scene.

A 31-year-old from Niagara Falls made his first appearance in court on Thursday and faces an aggravated assault charge.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ontario doctors warn of ‘triple threat’ from respiratory illnesses circulating'
Ontario doctors warn of ‘triple threat’ from respiratory illnesses circulating
StabbingNiagara Regional PoliceNiagara FallsSt. CatharinesNiagaraSt. Catharines stabbingbus stabbingcarlisle streetSt. Catharines transitdowntown terminal
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers