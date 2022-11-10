Toronto Blue Jays exercise team option on Anthony Bass contract

See more sharing options

The Toronto Blue Jays exercised their club option on the contract of reliever Anthony Bass on Thursday.

The 35-year-old right-hander split last season between Toronto and Miami.

The two-year deal he signed with the Marlins in January 2021 included a US$3-million team option for 2023.

Bass posted a 4-3 record and 1.54 earned-run average in 73 appearances for the Blue Jays and Marlins last season.

He primarily served in a setup role after the Blue Jays acquired him on Aug. 2.

Bass, who also played for Toronto in 2020, was 2-0 with a 1.75 ERA in 28 appearances after returning to the Blue Jays.