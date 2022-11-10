Sales from limited-edition Toronto Monopoly game to support charities

Send this page to someone via email

A new limited-edition Toronto Monopoly board game has been launched and a portion of the proceeds from each sale will support charities.

The board game, licenced by Hasboro, was officially launched Thursday morning.

The event took place at the Toronto police headquarters, a collaboration between ProAction Cops & Kids and its various sponsors.

“ProAction Cops & Kids is a charitable organization that brings cops and kids together in skill-building and mentoring programs to create trust, respect and safer communities,” a website dedicated to the new board game says.

The organization has been around since 1991.

A statement from the Toronto Police Service said proceeds from each sale will be redirected to 11 charities.

The organizations include ProAction Cops & Kids, the SickKids foundation, Jays Care Foundation, MLSE Foundation, United Way, Hope Air, The Keg Spirit Foundation, Hellenic Heritage, Mackenzie Health Foundation, Campfire Circle, and the Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy, a Toronto police news release said.

Some of the locations on the board game include the CN Tower, Canada’s Wonderland, the Mirvish Theatre, Eaton Centre, and Ripley’s Aquarium.

The board game can be purchased on monopolytorontoedition.com as well as at some gift shops, including at Toronto police headquarters on College Street.