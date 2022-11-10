Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Sales from limited-edition Toronto Monopoly game to support charities

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 10, 2022 10:37 am
Sales from limited-edition Toronto Monopoly game to support charities - image View image in full screen
Monopolytorontoedition.com

A new limited-edition Toronto Monopoly board game has been launched and a portion of the proceeds from each sale will support charities.

The board game, licenced by Hasboro, was officially launched Thursday morning.

The event took place at the Toronto police headquarters, a collaboration between ProAction Cops & Kids and its various sponsors.

“ProAction Cops & Kids is a charitable organization that brings cops and kids together in skill-building and mentoring programs to create trust, respect and safer communities,” a website dedicated to the new board game says.

Read more: CFB Trenton’s annual ‘Herc Pull’ returns to raise funds for United Way

The organization has been around since 1991.

A statement from the Toronto Police Service said proceeds from each sale will be redirected to 11 charities.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The organizations include ProAction Cops & Kids, the SickKids foundation, Jays Care Foundation, MLSE Foundation, United Way, Hope Air, The Keg Spirit Foundation, Hellenic Heritage, Mackenzie Health Foundation, Campfire Circle, and the Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy, a Toronto police news release said.

Some of the locations on the board game include the CN Tower, Canada’s Wonderland, the Mirvish Theatre, Eaton Centre, and Ripley’s Aquarium.

The board game can be purchased on monopolytorontoedition.com as well as at some gift shops, including at Toronto police headquarters on College Street.

Toronto PoliceTorontoCharityToronto charitiesMonopoly TorontoProAction Cops & KidsToronto MonopolyToronto Monopoly game
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers