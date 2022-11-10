Menu

Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Nov. 10

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 10, 2022 10:16 am
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Nov. 10
WATCH: When will warming temperatures return? Chantal Wagner with your Thursday, Nov. 10, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Girls Rock Night with the Saskatoon Blades, Remembrance Day at Saskatoon Public Schools, Saskatchewan Fashion Weekend and Mr. Muggs in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Nov. 10, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Girls ready to rock at Saskatoon Blades game

Girls Rock Night is back at SaskTel Centre when the Saskatoon Blades face off with the Edmonton Oil Kings on Nov. 12.

The pregame female empowerment presentation features Marissa Roberto, Paralympian Keely Shaw, and international model and First Nations activist Ashley Callingbull.

Girls ready to rock at Saskatoon Blades game

Marking Remembrance Day at Saskatoon Public Schools: Family Matters

Saskatoon Public Schools wants to ensure students understand the meaning and importance of Remembrance Day.

Ian Wilson, principal of Hugh Cairns V.C. School, says this is done through education and engaging students.

He looks at other ways the school division and students are observing Remembrance Day in Family Matters.

Marking Remembrance Day at Saskatoon Public Schools: Family Matters

Designers, artists and creators come together for Saskatchewan Fashion Weekend

Trending Now

Style, education and art from creators across the province are coming together at the Saskatchewan Fashion Weekend.

It takes place Nov. 12 and 13 at the Delta Bessborough, where designers, artists and boutiques will be showcased.

Mandy Pravda from the Saskatchewan Fashion Association discusses the importance of the weekend for the industry and the ability of those involved to showcase their work.

Designers, artists come together for Saskatchewan Fashion Weekend

Mr. Muggs seeks a home in Adopt a Pet

Mr. Muggs is a two-year-old mixed breed currently at the Saskatoon SPCA and in need of a new home.

Jemma Omidian looks at the best home for Mr. Muggs and also has cold weather tips for pet owners.

Mr. Muggs seeks a home in Adopt a Pet

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Nov. 10

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Nov. 10.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Nov. 10
Remembrance DaySaskatoon BladesAdopt a PetFamily MattersSaskatoon SPCASaskatoon Public SchoolsGlobal News Morning SaskatoonSaskatchewan Fashion WeekGirls Rock NightSaskatchewan Fashion Association
