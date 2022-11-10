Caledon resident loses $12K deposit to contractor fraud: OPP

See more sharing options

Police say they’re investigating after a Caledon resident paid a $12,000 deposit to a contractor for an interlocking job that was never completed.

Ontario Provincial Police said a resident who lives on Craftsman Road reported the alleged fraud on Oct. 23.

Police said the resident paid a $12,000 deposit and after delaying the project for two years, the contractor stopped returning phone calls and never finished the job.

Officers said they believe there may be other victims locally and in other jurisdictions.

Police didn’t name the contractor.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking any additional victims to call the Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

