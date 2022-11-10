Menu

Crime

Caledon resident loses $12K deposit to contractor fraud: OPP

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 10, 2022 9:19 am
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police say they’re investigating after a Caledon resident paid a $12,000 deposit to a contractor for an interlocking job that was never completed.

Ontario Provincial Police said a resident who lives on Craftsman Road reported the alleged fraud on Oct. 23.

Police said the resident paid a $12,000 deposit and after delaying the project for two years, the contractor stopped returning phone calls and never finished the job.

Officers said they believe there may be other victims locally and in other jurisdictions.

Trending Now

Police didn’t name the contractor.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking any additional victims to call the Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

