Kingston Transit driver charged in collision with pedestrian

A Kingston Transit driver has been charged in relation to an incident Nov. 1 in which a city bus struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The intersection at King Street between McDonald Avenue and Church Street was expected to be closed for several hours while police investigated the incident.

Finally, on Wednesday, police laid a charge of failing to yield to a pedestrian.

