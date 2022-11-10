Menu

Canada

Kingston Transit driver charged in collision with pedestrian

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 10, 2022 9:20 am
Kingston police say a bus and a pedestrian were involved in a crash. View image in full screen
Kingston police say a bus and a pedestrian were involved in a crash. Global News

A Kingston Transit driver has been charged in relation to an incident Nov. 1 in which a city bus struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Kingston transit bus involved in collision with pedestrian

The intersection at King Street between McDonald Avenue and Church Street was expected to be closed for several hours while police investigated the incident.

Trending Now

Finally, on Wednesday, police laid a charge of failing to yield to a pedestrian.

Advertisement
