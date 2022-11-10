Menu

Crime

Perth County resident defrauded of $39,000 by fake geek squad employee

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted November 10, 2022 9:21 am
sextortion View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are advising the public to 'verify any unsolicited requests' before providing any form of personal information. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A Perth County resident lost $39,000 in a fraud incident, according to OPP.

On Tuesday, police began a fraud investigation after an individual reported being a victim of a fraud occurring between Oct. 31 and that day.

Read more: Man charged after alleged impaired hunter shoots Norfolk County home

Investigators said the suspect posed as an employee with Best Buy’s geek squad. The victim agreed to give the suspect access to their computer for a week, where the suspect then “manipulated” the victim’s bank accounts.

The investigation is ongoing.

“Fraud is a multi-billion dollar per year business and modern, tech savvy, fraudsters will do their best to create confusion and chaos during interactions, leading victims to react impulsively and hand over their money,” OPP said in a statement.

Police advise the public to “verify any unsolicited requests” before providing any form of personal information.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation or if you have been a victim of fraud, contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

