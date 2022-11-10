Perth County resident defrauded of $39,000 by fake geek squad employee

Send this page to someone via email

A Perth County resident lost $39,000 in a fraud incident, according to OPP.

On Tuesday, police began a fraud investigation after an individual reported being a victim of a fraud occurring between Oct. 31 and that day.

Investigators said the suspect posed as an employee with Best Buy’s geek squad. The victim agreed to give the suspect access to their computer for a week, where the suspect then “manipulated” the victim’s bank accounts.

The investigation is ongoing.

“Fraud is a multi-billion dollar per year business and modern, tech savvy, fraudsters will do their best to create confusion and chaos during interactions, leading victims to react impulsively and hand over their money,” OPP said in a statement.

Police advise the public to “verify any unsolicited requests” before providing any form of personal information.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation or if you have been a victim of fraud, contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.