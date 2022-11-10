Man charged after alleged impaired hunter shoots Norfolk County home

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man is facing charges after OPP arrested an alleged impaired hunter after a projectile from a firearm struck a residence in Norfolk County.

On Monday, just before 7 p.m., police received a report of a weapons complaint on Windham Road.

Investigators determined that a projectile from a firearm struck a home while the homeowner was sitting outside.

No injuries were reported.

Officers located hunters nearby and a suspect was taken into custody.

Jeremy J Tarcza, 44, of Norfolk County, has been charged with operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 80-plus.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Homeowner calls #OPP after a projectile struck their home. Officers attended and while investigating, located a group of hunters. 1 person was taken into custody without incident. A 44 y/o @NorfolkCountyCA is facing an #ImpairedDriving charge. @maddcanada #NorfolkOPP (1 of 2) ^es pic.twitter.com/XmOu4mP4yE — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) November 9, 2022

According to OPP, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry will be continuing to investigate the weapons incident.