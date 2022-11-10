Menu

Crime

Man charged after alleged impaired hunter shoots Norfolk County home

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted November 10, 2022 8:11 am
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A man is facing charges after OPP arrested an alleged impaired hunter after a projectile from a firearm struck a residence in Norfolk County.

On Monday, just before 7 p.m., police received a report of a weapons complaint on Windham Road.

Investigators determined that a projectile from a firearm struck a home while the homeowner was sitting outside.

No injuries were reported.

Officers located hunters nearby and a suspect was taken into custody.

Jeremy J Tarcza, 44, of Norfolk County, has been charged with operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 80-plus.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

According to OPP, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry will be continuing to investigate the weapons incident.

