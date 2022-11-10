Man charged after alleged impaired hunter shoots Norfolk County home

A man is facing charges after OPP arrested an alleged impaired hunter after a projectile from a firearm struck a residence in Norfolk County.
On Monday, just before 7 p.m., police received a report of a weapons complaint on Windham Road.
Investigators determined that a projectile from a firearm struck a home while the homeowner was sitting outside.
No injuries were reported.
Officers located hunters nearby and a suspect was taken into custody.
Jeremy J Tarcza, 44, of Norfolk County, has been charged with operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 80-plus.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
According to OPP, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry will be continuing to investigate the weapons incident.
