Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Bank of Canada governor to discuss evolution of labour markets

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2022 6:56 am
Click to play video: 'Bank of Canada governor explains process to determine interest rate hikes, but can’t specify a standard number'
Bank of Canada governor explains process to determine interest rate hikes, but can’t specify a standard number
WATCH: Bank of Canada governor explains process to determine interest rate hikes, but can't specify a standard number – Nov 1, 2022

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem will deliver a speech at Toronto Metropolitan University Thursday.

The central bank’s governor will discuss the evolution of Canadian labour markets before the Public Policy Forum and take questions from journalists.

Read more: Government policies can help with inflation, but can’t replace rate hikes: Bank of Canada

Last month, the Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate for the sixth consecutive time this year in response to decades-high inflation.

The central bank has signalled that interest rates will have to rise further, though the end of the rate-hiking cycle appears to be near.

Trending Now

Inflation in Canada has slowed in recent months, with the annual inflation rate falling to 6.9 per cent in September, though grocery prices continue to rise rapidly.

Story continues below advertisement

Statistics Canada will provide its October inflation reading on Wednesday in its latest consumer price index report.

Click to play video: 'Higher interest lending rates affecting Canadian homeowners'
Higher interest lending rates affecting Canadian homeowners
inflationCanada NewsBank of CanadaCanada inflationTiff MacklemCanada Interest Ratetoronto Metropolitan UniversityPublic Policy ForumCanada labour marketsinterrest rate hikes
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers