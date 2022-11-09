Ex-PQ member LeBel told accuser he didn’t remember night of alleged sex assault

A former Quebec provincial politician on trial for sexual assault told his accuser in an email that he had no memory of the alleged events because he had drunk too much that night, a jury has heard.

The email was entered into evidence Wednesday, the second day of former Parti Québécois member Harold LeBel’s trial at the Rimouski, Que., courthouse.

LeBel’s was writing in response to a Feb. 21, 2020, email from the complainant accusing him of sexually assaulting her in October 2017.

“Reading your words turned me inside out. I have no memory of any of this …. I remember waking up next to you and asking myself what I was doing there. This is a night of drinking I would like to have never experienced,” LeBel wrote in the email.

In another email, sent to the complainant a few minutes later, he invited her to dinner and said, “Your letter upset me, but thank you. As I had no memory, I understand now.”

The alleged victim, who cannot be identified, told the jury that she tried for months to forget about the assault and keep her distance from LeBel.

She testified that she preferred to “put it aside, in a little box in my brain,” to focus on her flourishing career, especially because she knew how well-liked LeBel was.

“I was afraid that I would be the one who lived with the consequences of this case. He had a great reputation. Everyone was friends with him,” she said.

It was not until the arrest of former PQ leader André Boisclair that she realized alleged sexual assault victims could keep their identity hidden, she said. After Boisclair’s arrest, she encouraged people to denounce abuse in posts on social media. It was at that time that she began thinking about coming forward.

“If you know something and you don’t say anything, there could be other victims,” she remembered thinking. She filed a complaint with police on July 24, 2020, and LeBel, 60, was arrested on Dec. 15, 2020. He has pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault.

The complainant was adamant that LeBel was not drunk the night of the alleged assault, saying he had three or four gin and tonics.

“Harold seemed very normal. We had serious discussions … very coherent speech. He was not someone who was intoxicated,” she testified.

She is scheduled to be cross-examined by defence lawyer Maxime Roy Wednesday afternoon.