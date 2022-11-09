Canadiens forward Slafkovsky suspended 2 games for boarding Red Wings’ Luff

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The NHL has suspended Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky two games, boarding Detroit Red Wings forward Matt Luff.

The incident occurred in the third period of Montreal’s 3-2 shootout win at Detroit on Tuesday.

Slafkovsky, the first overall pick in the 2022 NHL draft, was assessed a major and game misconduct for driving Luff head-first into the boards with a check from behind.

Slafkovsky will forfeit US$10,270 in salary. He will miss Montreal’s game Wednesday night against visiting Vancouver and its game Saturday at home to Pittsburgh.

Story continues below advertisement

Slafkovsky is eligible to return when Montreal hosts New Jersey next Tuesday.