Sports

Canadiens forward Slafkovsky suspended 2 games for boarding Red Wings’ Luff

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 9, 2022 3:37 pm

The NHL has suspended Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky two games, boarding Detroit Red Wings forward Matt Luff.

The incident occurred in the third period of Montreal’s 3-2 shootout win at Detroit on Tuesday.

Read more: Call of the Wilde: Montreal Canadiens shade Detroit Red Wings with 3-2 shootout win

Slafkovsky, the first overall pick in the 2022 NHL draft, was assessed a major and game misconduct for driving Luff head-first into the boards with a check from behind.

Trending Now

Slafkovsky will forfeit US$10,270 in salary. He will miss Montreal’s game Wednesday night against visiting Vancouver and its game Saturday at home to Pittsburgh.

Read more: Canadiens select Slafkovsky with the No. 1 pick at the NHL draft

Story continues below advertisement

Slafkovsky is eligible to return when Montreal hosts New Jersey next Tuesday.

NHLMontreal CanadiensHABSMontreal HockeyDetroit Red WingsboardingJuraj SlafkovskyGame misconductMatt LuffSlafkovsky suspension
