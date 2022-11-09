Cold and snowy winter lies ahead for Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

It seems like only last week Saskatchewan residents were enjoying nice fall days filled with leaves and warm temperatures.

Now however, Saskatchewan is covered in snow. Storms have rolled through and temperatures have dropped. And it looks like people can expect things to continue getting colder.

Experts say this year’s winter could be even tougher than last year.

“It will be similar to last winter where we’re going to see a lot of cold days, could see lots of extreme cold warnings but it may be a bit snowier than previous winters,” said Global News meteorologist Peter Quinlan.

Quinlan said Saskatchewan residents can expect to see below-average temperatures than the historical seasonal average.

Environment Canada has a similar outlook for residents over the next three months, predicting above-average precipitation and colder than average temperatures.

And those temperatures are already hitting Saskatchewan. Saskatoon residents woke up to -20 C temperatures, far lower than the season average.

“It is quite a bit colder than normal for this time of year,” said Natalie Hasell, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada. “A typical overnight low would be -8 degrees.”

Hasell hopes the seemingly overnight winter that hit Saskatchewan will help people prepare for the rest of the season.

“Just getting this taste of winter weather now might spur people to, you know, get their car tires swapped to winter tires or check that their furnace is working properly,” said Hasell.

Colder temperatures also mean more people looking for shelter.

“We all know how difficult Saskatchewan winters can be, especially for the most vulnerable in our province,” Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said.

The province said emergency shelters spaces are available across the province, and in communities without shelters, residents will be connected to a hotel or different shelter that offers the support they need.

“No matter what time of the day or night, anyone in need of support can contact us, our other community partners or 911 to get the help they need,” said Salvation Army Major Mike Hoeft. “We all have a role to play in keeping each other safe this winter, and together we will ensure that no one is left in the cold.”