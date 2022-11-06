Saskatchewan blizzard leaves icy roads across province

Send this page to someone via email

Winter has arrived in Saskatchewan, as families woke up to snow covering the southern half of the province Sunday.

Wind howled throughout the night as an Alberta Clipper made its way into Saskatchewan.

With winds in excess of 90 kilometres an hour, mixed with snow from Sunday and rain from Saturday, road conditions are less than ideal.

Saskatchewan RCMP are urging everyone to avoid any unnecessary travel due to slippery and snow-covered roads.

“Please refrain from travelling on the highways if possible,” RCMP said. “If things look clear at your planned time of departure, make sure you still check the forecast and Highway Hotline as weather and road conditions can change very quickly.

“If you absolutely must travel, ensure you have plenty of gas, a fully charged phone, food, water and extra warm clothing packed.”

According to the Highway Hotline, all highways in and around Regina are closed for travel due to drifting and swirling snow and poor visibility. Just west in Moose Jaw, all highways in and around the area are not recommended for travel.

Saskatoon Police are also advising people of the severe icy road conditions.

“Blowing snow combined with freezing temperatures and high winds have made for poor driving conditions throughout the city and area with reduced visibility,” Saskatoon police said.

Police are reminding people if you do drive to leave lots of following distance between vehicles and allow more time to stop.

If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.