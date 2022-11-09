Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, officials say.
In a tweet at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Bayview Avenue and Ruddington Drive area.
Police said a pedestrian was struck.
Read more: Police seek to identify 2 suspects after robbery with axe reported at Toronto store
Read More
Toronto paramedics told Global News a male pedestrian was taken to a local trauma centre with serious injuries.
Trending Now
Officers said the vehicle and its driver remained at the scene.
– more to come…
Comments