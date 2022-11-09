Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

See more sharing options

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, officials say.

In a tweet at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Bayview Avenue and Ruddington Drive area.

Police said a pedestrian was struck.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a male pedestrian was taken to a local trauma centre with serious injuries.

Officers said the vehicle and its driver remained at the scene.

– more to come…

COLLISION: Bayview Avenue and Ruddington Drive area, @tps32Div. Info – pedestrian struck, unknown injuries. Vehicle and driver remained at the scene. #GO2186776 ^CdK pic.twitter.com/uhjkEfyhzO — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 9, 2022