Traffic

Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 9, 2022 3:06 pm
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, officials say.

In a tweet at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Bayview Avenue and Ruddington Drive area.

Police said a pedestrian was struck.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a male pedestrian was taken to a local trauma centre with serious injuries.

Trending Now

Officers said the vehicle and its driver remained at the scene.

– more to come…

