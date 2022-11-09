Person killed in workplace accident involving excavator in Lacombe County

See more sharing options

There was a fatal workplace incident reported to RCMP at 11 a.m. on Nov. 8 in Lacombe County on Range Road 11.

Rimbey RCMP said a 38-year-old resident of Bentley was killed, despite efforts by EMS and fire crews.

The incident involved an excavator, RCMP said, but didn’t provide more details.

RCMP secured the scene and contacted Occupational Health and Safety, which has taken over the investigation.

Global News has reached out to the province for information on the fatality and investigation.

Lacombe County is located just north of Red Deer, about 130 kilometres south of Edmonton.