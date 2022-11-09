Menu

Health

Person killed in workplace accident involving excavator in Lacombe County

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted November 9, 2022 3:12 pm
A man in his thirties is dead after a workplace incident in Lacombe County on Nov. 8, 2022.
A man in his thirties is dead after a workplace incident in Lacombe County on Nov. 8, 2022. Credit: Occupational Health and Safety

There was a fatal workplace incident reported to RCMP at 11 a.m. on Nov. 8 in Lacombe County on Range Road 11.

Rimbey RCMP said a 38-year-old resident of Bentley was killed, despite efforts by EMS and fire crews.

The incident involved an excavator, RCMP said, but didn’t provide more details.

Read more: 53-year-old killed in workplace accident at Peace River pulp mill

RCMP secured the scene and contacted Occupational Health and Safety, which has taken over the investigation.

Trending Now

Global News has reached out to the province for information on the fatality and investigation.

Read more: Man killed in Cochrane construction site incident

Lacombe County is located just north of Red Deer, about 130 kilometres south of Edmonton.

Occupational Health and SafetyWorkplace SafetyOHSWorkplace DeathAlberta labourWorkplace FatalityRimbey RCMPLacombe County
