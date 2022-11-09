Menu

Canada

Quinte West OPP investigate forced entry at local business, theft of tools

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 9, 2022 11:30 am
OPP are investigating a break-and-enter at a business in Quinte West. View image in full screen
OPP are investigating a break-and-enter at a business in Quinte West. Global News

Police in Quinte West, Ont., are investigating a break-and-enter in the city.

It happened at a business on English Settlement Road.

Police say on Wednesday officers responded to report of a broken window.

Officers discovered someone had forced their way into the business and that several items were stolen or damaged.

Several tools including Milwaukee drills, Dewalt hand tools and an impact driver were reported stolen. The incident occurred between 8 p.m. Nov. 7 and 8 a.m. Nov. 8.

Trending Now

The OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit attended the scene to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Quinte West OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

