Kingston, Ont. group receives $1.3M to fight substance abuse

As the need for mental health and addiction services in Kingston grows, a new program is about to launch aimed at supporting those in need.

The newly launched Support Not Stigma organization aims to better the wellness of people in the Kingston area who use substances.

The local initiative recently received $1.34M in funding from Health Canada’s Substance Use and Addictions Program

The group says there was a 40 percent increase in drug poisoning between 2016 and 2020.

To fight the problem, Support Not Stigma says it plans to focus on five key areas. They include specialized training for people who work with people who use substances, support for a region-wide, anti-stigma and education strategy, low-barrier vocational training and paid employment, and outreach to the underserviced population.

“We are grateful to Health Canada and its Substance Use and Addictions Program for funding the Support Not Stigma initiative, which aims to provide ‘a hand up’ to people who use substances, who would benefit by being engaged again, building community, and reconnecting with loved ones,” a Support Not Stigma news release said.

In the spring, a program will be launched in coordination with Youth Diversion to better understand the underserved population of women under 30 who use substances but don’t engage with shelter, health and social services.

“By supporting initiatives like this one, we can save lives, improve capacity for healthcare providers in Ontario and across Canada, and build a better healthcare system that actively serves the needs of people in the community of Kingston,” said Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions.

At 218 Concession St., a centre will be created for people who use substances. They will be engaged in art therapy.

There will be similar programming for Indigenous Peoples that will provide opportunities to learn cultural teachings and crafts, and engage in a ceremony.