Police looking into robbery at a Guelph pharmacy

Guelph police are investigating a robbery at a pharmacy in the city’s south end.

Two men were said to have entered the business on Gordon Street near Clairfields Drive on Tuesday around 6:40 p.m.

Investigators say both men went behind the counter.

They say one employee was knocked to the ground in an attempt to escape while another had her cell phone stolen when trying to call 911.

However, neither was physically hurt.

Investigators determined both men left the store carrying two plastic bags filled with narcotics.

They say police were able to recover the employee’s cell phone.

Anyone with information can contact Guelph Police Service at 519-570-9777 ext. 7342 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.