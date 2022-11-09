Menu

Crime

Peterborough man wanted for business break-in arrested after fleeing on bicycle: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 9, 2022 10:25 am
Peterborough police arrested a man in connection a business break-in in August 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man in connection a business break-in in August 2022. Peterborough Police Service

A short pursuit by police Tuesday night led to the arrest of a Peterborough man in connection with a summertime business break-in.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Tuesday around 9:30 p.m., an officer on general patrol first attempted to stop a man on a bicycle that had no lights.

Read more: Peterborough police recover stolen property posted online for sale

Police say the cyclist refused to stop and fled. The officer in his vehicle pursued the suspect for several blocks and then gave chase on foot, commanding the suspect to stop. Officers eventually were able to catch the suspect, get him off the bicycle, and arrest him.

Police say a search of the suspect located various break-and-enter instruments. Police also determined the suspect was wanted in connection with an online report of a theft from a Sherbrooke St. business in August.

The 39-year-old Peterborough man was charged with possession of break-in instruments, failure to comply with a probation order, and theft under $5,000.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 8.

Coverage gaps, crime hot spots key issues in updating Peterborough CCTV cameras
