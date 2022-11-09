Peterborough man wanted for business break-in arrested after fleeing on bicycle: police

Send this page to someone via email

A short pursuit by police Tuesday night led to the arrest of a Peterborough man in connection with a summertime business break-in.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Tuesday around 9:30 p.m., an officer on general patrol first attempted to stop a man on a bicycle that had no lights.

Police say the cyclist refused to stop and fled. The officer in his vehicle pursued the suspect for several blocks and then gave chase on foot, commanding the suspect to stop. Officers eventually were able to catch the suspect, get him off the bicycle, and arrest him.

Police say a search of the suspect located various break-and-enter instruments. Police also determined the suspect was wanted in connection with an online report of a theft from a Sherbrooke St. business in August.

The 39-year-old Peterborough man was charged with possession of break-in instruments, failure to comply with a probation order, and theft under $5,000.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 8.