Huge second period propels Jets to big 5-1 win over Stars

It may only be the second week of November, but being in first place in your division is still a big deal.

The Winnipeg Jets accomplished that thanks to a convincing 5-1 win over the Dallas Stars Tuesday night, capping off a perfect 3-0 homestand on Filipino Heritage Night.

The Jets controlled the flow of the game from the drop of the puck, sending 17 shots on Scott Wedgewood during a wide open first period, but were unable to find the back of the net.

It was a very entertaining opening 20 minutes, but it was nothing compared to what the second period had in store.

After a rough first, the Stars came out of the gates with a purpose in the second, leading to Jason Robertson’s ninth goal of the season just over three minutes in.

And that was about it for Dallas.

Just 21 seconds later, Mark Scheifele potted his seventh of the year to even the score, and 70 seconds later the Jets took the lead thanks to a Dallas gaffe.

Wedgewood misplayed the puck behind his net, turning it over to Blake Wheeler. He got it towards the net where Cole Perfetti hit a while open Pierre-Luc Dubois for his sixth.

Winnipeg wasn’t done there. 95 seconds after the Dubois goal, Kyle Connor went to work in the Stars end, skating through multiple defenders before setting up Scheifele for a tap-in goal.

The Jets continued to pour on the pressure as the period wound down, leading to a fourth goal in the frame. With less than two minutes left, Saku Maenalanen deflected a Neal Pionk point shot through Wedgewood’s legs to make it 4-1 after 40 minutes. It’s the first goal for Maenalanen in a Jets uniform.

Winnipeg sat on the lead from there, shutting down the Stars in the final 20 to seal the deal. Mason Appleton added an empty-netter after the Stars decided to pull the goalie with four minutes left.

With the win, the Jets improve to 8-3-1 on the season, tied with the Stars atop the Central with 17 points but with one fewer game played, the Jets lead in points percentage.

The Jets are now off until a weekend back-to-back out west, starting in Calgary Saturday night before heading to Seattle on Sunday.